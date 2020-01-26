Your local legends honoured with Australia Day awards
DESERVING residents from across the region have been publicly recognised today through the Central Highlands’ Australia Day Awards program.
The winners were announced at Australia Day events in Blackwater, Emerald, Rolleston and Capella this morning, with plenty of people coming to celebrate this extraordinary nation.
“I would like to congratulate and thank each award winner and nominee for their valuable contributions to all of the communities within the Central Highlands region,” Mayor Kerry Hayes said.
“It is people like this who work tirelessly to ensure the Central Highlands region is such a great place to live, work and play.”
The 2020 Australia Day Award winners are as follows:
Blackwater / Duaringa
Citizen of the Year – Kelli Willmott
Young Citizen of the Year – Brodie Brandenberg
Community Event of the Year – Dingo State School P&C – Dingo Hogs ‘N’ Dogs
Senior Sportsperson / Administrator – Mariah Storch
Junior Sports – Brock Olive
Cultural – Blackwater Art Society
Capella / Tieri
Citizen of the Year – Donna Bennett
Young Citizen of the Year – No nominations
Community Event of the Year – John Hallam – Capella Country Music Festival
Senior Sportsperson / Administrator – Andrew Jansen
Junior Sports – Savannah Herbert
Cultural – Julie Tasker – Agood Acrofit Emerald & Capella
Emerald
Citizen of the Year – Selwyn Nutley
Young Citizen of the Year – Thomas Currie
Community Event of the Year – Comet River Social Association – Bare All Charity Ball
Senior Sportsperson / Administrator – Ashley Herwin
Junior Sports – Bella Donaldson
Cultural – Andrew Doyle
Springsure and Rolleston
Citizen of the Year – Trina Patterson
Young Citizen of the Year – Brooke Killalea
Community Event of the Year – Springsure Working Horse Association fundraiser weekend
Senior Sportsperson / Administrator – Glen & Sandra Knight
Junior Sports – Gabriella Ferry
Cultural – No nominations