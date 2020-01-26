Your local legends honoured with Australia Day awards

AUSTRALIA DAY: Residents from across the region have been publicly recognised.

DESERVING residents from across the region have been publicly recognised today through the Central Highlands’ Australia Day Awards program.

The winners were announced at Australia Day events in Blackwater, Emerald, Rolleston and Capella this morning, with plenty of people coming to celebrate this extraordinary nation.

“I would like to congratulate and thank each award winner and nominee for their valuable contributions to all of the communities within the Central Highlands region,” Mayor Kerry Hayes said.

“It is people like this who work tirelessly to ensure the Central Highlands region is such a great place to live, work and play.”

The 2020 Australia Day Award winners are as follows:

Blackwater / Duaringa

Citizen of the Year – Kelli Willmott

Young Citizen of the Year – Brodie Brandenberg

Community Event of the Year – Dingo State School P&C – Dingo Hogs ‘N’ Dogs

Senior Sportsperson / Administrator – Mariah Storch

Junior Sports – Brock Olive

Cultural – Blackwater Art Society

Capella / Tieri

Citizen of the Year – Donna Bennett

Young Citizen of the Year – No nominations

Community Event of the Year – John Hallam – Capella Country Music Festival

Senior Sportsperson / Administrator – Andrew Jansen

Junior Sports – Savannah Herbert

Cultural – Julie Tasker – Agood Acrofit Emerald & Capella

Emerald

Citizen of the Year – Selwyn Nutley

Young Citizen of the Year – Thomas Currie

Community Event of the Year – Comet River Social Association – Bare All Charity Ball

Senior Sportsperson / Administrator – Ashley Herwin

Junior Sports – Bella Donaldson

Cultural – Andrew Doyle

Springsure and Rolleston

Citizen of the Year – Trina Patterson

Young Citizen of the Year – Brooke Killalea

Community Event of the Year – Springsure Working Horse Association fundraiser weekend

Senior Sportsperson / Administrator – Glen & Sandra Knight

Junior Sports – Gabriella Ferry

Cultural – No nominations