Your news delivered

PAPER DELIVERY: CQ News general manager Karin-ane King and Miranda Hetherington are excited to have paper deliveries back up and running.

PAPER DELIVERY: CQ News general manager Karin-ane King and Miranda Hetherington are excited to have paper deliveries back up and running. Kristen Booth

EMERALD home delivery recommenced earlier this week, with the home delivery of The Morning Bulletin, CQ News and Courier Mail.

From Monday, March 12, our current subscribers would have been receiving their much-loved morning reads.

CQ News general manager Karin-ane King said it was great to see the home delivery back in action.

"It's very exciting to see the home delivery service back up and running so quickly,” Mrs King said.

"I'm sure that the service is valued by our loyal readers whom very much look forward to seeing each week's edition land on their lawns.

"We look forward to bringing you news from right across the Central Highlands each week.

"If you are not already receiving home delivery and would like to get involved then talk to our friendly team and we would be more than happy assist you.”

For locals who have any requests or changes regarding the home delivery service: including switching payment method from invoice to recurring credit card/direct debit, placing a temporary stop, change of delivery address, account queries, cancellations of subscriptions or informing us of a missed delivery, our National Customer Service centre will be able to assist you.

Similarly, if you would like to enjoy the benefits of adding digital access to your subscription (possibly at no extra cost), please contact our National Customer Service during working hours on the following numbers.

For CQ News and The Morning Bulletin, please call 1300361604. For The Courier-Mail, The Sunday Mail or The Australian please call 1800630130.

Thank you for your continued readership and support of our local, regional and national newspapers.