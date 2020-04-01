Menu
BEST OF: Cast your vote for the best home baker in the region.
YOUR VOTE: Top 9 home bakers in the region

1st Apr 2020 5:00 PM

THE Central Highlands produces some amazing baked goods and home bakers.

With us all stuck indoors a little more, CQ News wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers.

On Monday night we asked you on Facebook to nominate your favourite home baker in the region.

You nominated nine people.

Now, we're asking you to make your vote count! Decide who you think is the best in town, we'll tally them up and crown one lucky winner the 'best home baker' in the Central Highlands.

This poll is open from 5pm Wednesday, April 1 until 9am on Friday, April 3.

Happy Voting!

BEST OF: Who's the best home baker in the region?

