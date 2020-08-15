Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A dad directed an expletive-laden tirade at a string of boaties at a popular boat ramp before getting in their way as they tried to come to shore.
A dad directed an expletive-laden tirade at a string of boaties at a popular boat ramp before getting in their way as they tried to come to shore.
Crime

‘You’re a disgrace’: Dad faces court over boat ramp tantrum

by Kara Sonter
15th Aug 2020 11:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A father who lost it at boaties in front while families enjoyed the sunshine has faced Caboolture Magistrates Court.

Corey John Edward Fender was swimming with his family near a Bribie Island boat ramp during the school holidays when he started swearing and yelling at boaties and jet skiers in front of families.

Magistrate James Blanch heard Fender lost it during the January 20 event at Bellara, after a boat nearly hit his four-year-old daughter.

"He did it in front of his daughter? You're a disgrace," said Magistrate Blanch.

"The boaties are quite entitled to be there, probably the smart thing to do is you don't swim there."

The court heard he started getting in the way of boaties trying to access the boat ramp, yelling at jet skiers, and when he was asked to calm down he told bystanders to "f*ck off".

The court heard when a man tried to intervene he armed himself with a rock.

The man had "30kgs on me" according to Fender.

Fender pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance and was ordered to serve 100 hours community service.

More local news:

Genesis College rallies behind student as she fights for life

Truckie sentenced for Bruce Highway pile up

Dad jailed after cruise in a Porsche

 

 

Originally published as 'You're a disgrace': Dad faces court over boat ramp dummy spit

More Stories

corey john edward fender court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warmer than normal nights forecast as CQ heads into weekend

        Premium Content Warmer than normal nights forecast as CQ heads into weekend

        Weather Dry days are set to return for the coming week, a stark comparison to last week’s downpour.

        Two CQ mums launch new and ‘exciting’ business venture

        Premium Content Two CQ mums launch new and ‘exciting’ business venture

        Business New shop drives business in small mining town.

        CQ cattle agent reports most consistent sales in 15 years

        Premium Content CQ cattle agent reports most consistent sales in 15 years

        Rural ‘There shouldn’t be a producer in Australia unhappy with these cattle prices.’

        How CQ woman built million dollar business from lounge room

        Premium Content How CQ woman built million dollar business from lounge room

        Business The retail and wholesale outlet has grown in three years to employ 12 staff.