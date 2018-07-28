‘You’re not welcome’: Southern’s run-in with police

ALT-RIGHT YouTube personality Lauren Southern has broadcast another video fail during her Australian tour, this time attempting to stir up controversy in the Sydney suburb of Lakemba.

Flanked by seven security guards, Southern visited the area in an attempt to expose the western Sydney suburb, which has a significant Muslim population, as a "no-go zone".

"I think that in Australia the no-go areas wouldn't be as bad as Europe because they've got less mass immigration," the provocative critic of Islam said in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel this afternoon.

"But I've heard some pretty bizarre stories about riots, about attacks, kind of grooming gangs in Lakemba. I want to see what's going on there."

Lauren Southern walking the streets of Lakemba. Picture: Tim Pascoe

Southern claimed there were "heads turning" as soon as she and her guards and film crew hit the streets of Lakemba.

"Men started yelling in Arabic across the street at us," she said.

But reporters in Lakemba from the Canterbury-Bankstown Express said she was "largely ignored" as she tried to bait locals.

When she tried to interview passers-by and "criticise Islam" outside Lakemba mosque, the 23-year-old was halted by local police who stopped her, saying they had "grave concerns" about what she planned to do.

Canadian extreme right white wing activist Lauren Southern walking the streets of Lakemba. Photo: Tim Pascoe

"I've got grave concerns that you may cause an imminent breach of the peace down there, so I'm asking you not to attend," Inspector Rick Agius told the broadcaster.

"It's highly religious down there... your presence may cause (locals) to be offensive, to be objective of you attending there. You're not welcome in there."

Southern argued it would be others who she spoke to causing a breach of the peace, rather than herself.

Inspector Agius warned Southern she would be committing an offence if she proceeded to harass people outside the mosque, and pointed out she didn't need her elaborate security detail.

"The local community walk around here without any fear. I walk around without fear," he said.

Southern ended the confrontation declaring Australia had "sharia law".

"As far as I'm concerned, you have sharia law here," she said. "Lakemba is a monoculture, and it is one that does not allow critique of Islam and does not allow free speech because it's conquered land."

Southern speaks with Inspector Rick Agius. Picture: Tim Pascoe

The Canadian firebrand is in Sydney as part of a national speaking tour.

Before arriving last week, the social media provocateur said she wanted to "cause chaos" in Australia with her controversial opinions on multiculturalism and Islam.

In another video filmed while she was in Melbourne earlier in her tour schedule, Southern was met with sarcasm, indifference and confusion when she confronted Aussies on the street asking "Should we kill Lauren Southern?" in a desperate attempt to stir up outrage.

However, the interviews didn't exactly provide her with the death threats and fireworks she was looking for.

"I don't know who that is to be honest," responded one of the interviewees, which became a recurring theme throughout the clip.

Earlier this week, Southern attempted to provoke social media outrage by posting a controversial "Asian only" flatmate ad, sarcastically declaring it proved the "lovely impacts of multiculturalism".

Southern, who is charging up to $749 for tickets to her event in Sydney on Saturday, is on a tour in Australia with fellow right wing speaker Stefan Molyneux.