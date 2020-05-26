‘You’re racist’: Man on trial for stealing alcohol

A man on trial for allegedly stealing a bottle of liquor called a store employee “racist” and said he wasn’t stealing after she approached him.

A man on trial for allegedly stealing a bottle of liquor called a store employee “racist” and said he wasn’t stealing after she approached him.

A man on trial for allegedly making off with alcohol called a liquor store employee "racist" and said he wasn't stealing after she approached him.

Ali Yussuf Omar is alleged to have entered the Garbutt Dan Murphy's Dalrymple store on April 26, 2019 after 5pm with Adrian Dami.

Omar is on trial in the Townsville District Court after pleading not guilty to one count of robbery in company using personal violence yesterday.

In his opening statement, prosecutor Aaron Dunkerton told the court the pair headed to the back of the store when Omar was handed a bottle of spirits by Dami before swearing at a worker.

Employee Dianne Whitmore had gone to the section of the aisle the men were browsing after a warning code for staff was sounded over the PA system signalling suspicious behaviour.

Omar allegedly said to her "what the f*** are you looking at, we aren't stealing, you're racist".

Under cross-examination by Omar's defence barrister Dane Marley, Mrs Whitmore said she couldn't remember if Omar snapped at her before or after she took the bottle of alcohol from him in the aisle.

CCTV vision played in court showed Omar head to the front of the store at the register where he is alleged to have argued with another employee about being told to leave the store by Mrs Whitmore.

Staffer Melissa Watson testified Omar confronted her, and accused her colleague of being racist for asking him to leave the store and refusing him service.

Ms Watson said she repeatedly asked Omar to leave the store and it was during their argument that Dami walked out of the store with a bottle of liquor tucked halfway down his pants, with his shirt wide open.

Dami pushed Ms Watson out of the way as she attempted to stop him from leaving the store.

Vision played showed members of the public who then ran outside to roughly grab Dami as he left, with Omar then following after him.

Omar also pleaded guilty to another charge of robbery, involving a different person.

According to agreed facts, the pair then approached two other men who had bought alcohol, with Dami threatening to kill one of the men if he didn't hand over his liquor and wallet.

Dami then handed the alcohol over to Omar.

They were both arrested by police who chased them down.

The trial continues.

Originally published as 'You're racist': Man on trial for stealing alcohol