Isaac Libraries' Digital Programs Officer Ryan Hartney.
News

Youth encouraged to join competition in isolation

Contributed
3rd Apr 2020 12:00 PM
THE youth of Isaac are being asked to celebrate Queensland Youth Week this year by showcasing their ingenuity and skill, from a distance, with the #isocreate competition.

Interested participants aged 12-17 can register for an #isocreate kit, have it safely delivered to their door, and then work to develop any creation they can imagine, with the best invention being awarded an iPad.

The kit, stocked full of items from local Isaac businesses, will give those taking part an opportunity to celebrate Youth Week 2020 in these unprecedented times.

Mayor Anne Baker said Council is asking the youth of Isaac to showcase their creativity, resourcefulness and talent through #isocreate.

“In support of our local businesses at this time, everything that comes in the #isocreate kit is sourced from an Isaac business,” Mayor Baker said.

“Times are tough, but our youth are resilient and worth celebrating.

“We’re proud to continue with Youth Week celebrations in line with the rest of Queensland – maintaining social distancing.”

Participants can register for a #isocreate kit and have it delivered to their door without contact on Friday 3 April. Then for the next 10 days to develop a product, invention, artwork, display, costume, game or anything they can imagine using only the items in the kit, plus a maximum of four items from home.

The best creation will win an iPad to get them through the isolation period ahead with two runners up receiving gift cards to the value of $200.

Once an entrant’s creation is complete, they can submit an image or video plus a description of their creation via the submission portal on the council’s website by Tuesday, 14 April 2020.

