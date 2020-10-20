Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Youth from racist post seen on LNP campaign trail

by James Hall
20th Oct 2020 10:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington's pursuit to be Queensland premier has hit another speed bump after an LNP candidate was busted campaigning with a young member suspended for making a racist slur.

Jake Scott, a Young Liberals filmed on the Gold Coast sharing offensive opinions about Indigenous culture, was caught by Seven News campaigning with Redcliff candidate Kerri-Anne Dooley despite being suspended.

Young LNP volunteer Jake Scott with former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
Young LNP volunteer Jake Scott with former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

At schoolies last year in December, Mr Scott was filmed in a Facebook video for the Young Liberals declaring, "We've got to stop celebrating a culture that couldn't even invent the bloody wheel, for God's sake", in relation to Indigenous people.

On Monday, he was filmed at the early voting booth for the marginal electorate dressed in the LNP's blue T-shirt and hat.

When approached by the Channel 7 news crews asking why a disgraced suspended member was campaigning alongside her, Ms Dooley refused to comment.

Ms Frecklington has said she didn't know Mr Scott was being used by the Redcliff candidate and he has since been booted from the campaign.

NCA NewsWire has reached out to LNP for comment.

 

Originally published as Youth from racist post seen on LNP campaign trail

More Stories

lnp politics queensland election 2020 queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman stole $3k from CQ business to maintain drug habit

        Premium Content Woman stole $3k from CQ business to maintain drug habit

        Crime The 28 year old was caught as part of a covert operation targeting drug use in the region.

        Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Premium Content Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Politics Where candidates of Qld election stand on issue of euthanasia

        Rocky racing loses great mate in Wayne Twigg

        Premium Content Rocky racing loses great mate in Wayne Twigg

        News Remembering Twiggy’s passion for all things thoroughbred.

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail