Youth worker wants more affordable travel

Welcome to our weekly Q&A, where we speak to local residents about the things that matter most to them.

This week’s resident is:

Name: Chloe Gagnepain

Occupation: Youth Support Worker

Age: 27

Marital status: In a relationship

Children: 0

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

I would like to change the price of travel. This might sound like me just wanting to go to Greece at a cheaper rate (which would be nice), but it’s more for things like food distribution to other countries, missionaries being able to reach more of the world, families to be able to be reunited more often.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

For me, I have done lots of studying in different areas. Mostly in youth work and mental health. I think my accomplishment is to always be teachable and eager to learn more.

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

I would make a law where every young person has the opportunity for a tertiary education, no matter their social status. Making it more affordable with almost no debt.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Talent will get you in the door but character will keep you in the room.

How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are? And why?

Mid 20s I think. I have a pretty big personality and that energy sometimes is assumed to fit a younger person. I don’t think that’s true though!

If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Travelling the world for sure! I would go everywhere trying new foods and experiencing culture.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

I grew up in Zimbabwe so almost all of my childhood memories are of Africa. I remember playing with lion cubs and riding elephants a lot. They were pretty special moments.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

I actually would love to go back to the 80s. Not only was the music amazing, but the colours used in fashion were the best!

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

I admire Esther in the bible for her courage and obedience, Billy Graham for his wisdom and years of preaching, and Walt Disney for his creative imagination and ability to bring it all to life.