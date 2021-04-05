Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Youths charged over alleged 300km stolen car joyride

by Grace Mason
5th Apr 2021 2:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIVE teenagers have been charged after a car stolen from Townsville was allegedly driven almost 300km north before their roadside arrest in Babinda.

The Rescue 510 helicopter hovered over the small town south of Cairns for more than an hour on Sunday supporting police as they tracked the Mitsubishi.

A police spokesman said officers used a tyre deflation device to stop the vehicle on the Bruce Highway north of Howard Kennedy Dr just after midday.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The teens, four boys and a girl aged between 13 and 15, were taken into custody at the scene after they were allegedly involved in a chase through nearby cane fields.
The spokesman said two of the group were from Townsville and the other three were from Cairns.

They have been charged with multiple offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen from a Kirwin residence on Campion Circuit on Saturday afternoon.

It had to be towed from the scene.

Originally published as Youths charged over alleged 300km stolen car joyride

crime editors picks juvenile crime youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Date of first Rocky Zoo meerkat encounters announced

        Premium Content Date of first Rocky Zoo meerkat encounters announced

        News A Rockhampton councillor has announced when zoogoers will first get the chance to hop in the meerkat enclosure.

        Rockynats dyno challenge wows crowds with big horsepower

        Premium Content Rockynats dyno challenge wows crowds with big horsepower

        News Cars were strapped or bolted to the Insane Performance chassis, or hub...

        REVHEADS REJOICE: Rockynats will be back in 2022

        Premium Content REVHEADS REJOICE: Rockynats will be back in 2022

        News Car festival a roaring success: ‘This event has delivered something very unique for...

        ‘Crash’ awarded for epic ride to take part in Rockynats

        Premium Content ‘Crash’ awarded for epic ride to take part in Rockynats

        News High praise for inaugural event: ‘It’s something that can build. They’ve got...