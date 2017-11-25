YouTube star takes on relay

INSPIRATION: Dean Pearce will be a baton bearer from Dysart to run the Queen's Baton Relay in Capella.

INSPIRATION: Dean Pearce will be a baton bearer from Dysart to run the Queen's Baton Relay in Capella. JASMINE PEARCE

DEAN Pearce is every parent's dream child - he is a kind, thoughtful and genuinely positive kid.

Dean is 10 years old and lives in Dysart, where he likes to make videos for his YouTube channel "Down Under Brothers” with his little brother, play guitar and saxophone.

When Dean grows up he would like to be a professional saxophone and guitar player.

He believes it is important to treat people with kindness in the hopes they treat you the same way back.

"I don't like when people are rude, so to prevent that I be kind to them and they be kind to me,” Dean said.

Dean was selected as a Commonwealth Games baton bearer as part of the national relay along with 1800 other baton bearers around Queensland.

He said when his parents told him he was a baton bearer he was shocked and in disbelief.

"They showed me the email saying that I had been chosen and I just couldn't believe it,” Dean said.

"After a while I realised how special this opportunity is and now I am ecstatic.

"I feel really good about being chosen and getting to represent Dysart and Capella.

"It's really cool how the Dysart representatives still get to be in the relay when the path of the baton relay goes around Dysart, not through it.

"I feel proud of my mum, Jasmine Pearce, because she is a baton bearer too.

"She'll be doing the run the day before in Moranbah.”

Dean believes he was chosen as a baton bearer because he loves to support the community of Dysart.

"I like to participate in community activities, like having a stall at the markets, entering local competitions for art and photography, entering triathlons and attending any community events,” he said.

"I love to participate in everything, because it's supporting our community.”

He said this experience will change his life because not many people were chosen to be a baton bearer.

"I can't wait to be able to try on the uniform,” Dean said.