Zero cases not a sign restrictions can be relaxed

Queensland LNP member for Burdekin Dale Last said there was a strong argument for health restrictions to be eased in a staggered manner. Photo: Glenn Hunt

Queensland LNP member for Burdekin Dale Last said there was a strong argument for health restrictions to be eased in a staggered manner. Photo: Glenn Hunt

A LEADING immunologist has suggested rural areas with no coronavirus cases could have the lockdown safely lifted, but politicians said Isaac residents should not hold their breath.

Medical Professor Ian Frazer said it would be "logical" for COVID-19 negative communities to have restrictions eased and allow life to return to normal.

Isaac Regional Council was one of 135 regions and local government areas in Australia that as of last week was untouched by the pandemic.

"It would be logical if there were no cases in the rural Queensland community (to end the lockdown) and get on with being a community," Prof Frazer said.

But to safely ease restrictions Prof Frazer said the community would have to be cut off from the rest of the state.

Burdekin MP Dale Last said that would be near impossible for the FIFO and DIDO dependant economies of Isaac.

Queensland LNP member for Burdekin Dale Last said there was a strong argument for health restrictions to be eased in a staggered manner. Photo: Matt Taylor

Virus wall: Push for NQ borders to close

Cartoonist finds light in Mackay COVID pandemic

Vandals target indigenous history with racist graffiti

The Northern Queensland shadow minister said there was a strong argument for health restrictions to be eased in a staggered region-by-region manner.

And while Mr Last said he was thankful Isaac had remained coronavirus free, he worried about moving too quickly in relation to relaxed restrictions.

"We don't want to jump the gun on this and undermine all that good work," he said.

"We should start with these ones where they don't have any cases."

"(But) Isaac would not be the first cab off the rank."

With so many sectors of the Queensland economy knocked out by the virus Mr Last said extra precautions were needed for mining communities.

"We need the resource sector to get Queensland moving again," he said.

Backpackers illegally sneaking into campsites

Action needed now' to stop mine shutdown, mayor warns

Cyclone Covid: Council compares pandemic to Debbie

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the baseline restrictions would remain for the next four weeks.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the baseline restrictions would remain for the next four weeks.

"A framework for lifting them (would be) based on the wider testing of more people, vastly increasing tracing capabilities, and expanding capacity to control outbreaks," Ms Landry said.

"No one wants to see isolation restrictions lifted more than I do but we can't take our foot off the gas just yet."

Isaac Regional Council was contacted but declined to comment.