Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland LNP member for Burdekin Dale Last said there was a strong argument for health restrictions to be eased in a staggered manner. Photo: Glenn Hunt
Queensland LNP member for Burdekin Dale Last said there was a strong argument for health restrictions to be eased in a staggered manner. Photo: Glenn Hunt
Politics

Zero cases not a sign restrictions can be relaxed

Zizi Averill
19th Apr 2020 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEADING immunologist has suggested rural areas with no coronavirus cases could have the lockdown safely lifted, but politicians said Isaac residents should not hold their breath.

Medical Professor Ian Frazer said it would be "logical" for COVID-19 negative communities to have restrictions eased and allow life to return to normal.

Isaac Regional Council was one of 135 regions and local government areas in Australia that as of last week was untouched by the pandemic.

"It would be logical if there were no cases in the rural Queensland community (to end the lockdown) and get on with being a community," Prof Frazer said.

But to safely ease restrictions Prof Frazer said the community would have to be cut off from the rest of the state.

Burdekin MP Dale Last said that would be near impossible for the FIFO and DIDO dependant economies of Isaac.

Queensland LNP member for Burdekin Dale Last said there was a strong argument for health restrictions to be eased in a staggered manner. Photo: Matt Taylor
Queensland LNP member for Burdekin Dale Last said there was a strong argument for health restrictions to be eased in a staggered manner. Photo: Matt Taylor

Virus wall: Push for NQ borders to close

Cartoonist finds light in Mackay COVID pandemic

Vandals target indigenous history with racist graffiti

The Northern Queensland shadow minister said there was a strong argument for health restrictions to be eased in a staggered region-by-region manner.

And while Mr Last said he was thankful Isaac had remained coronavirus free, he worried about moving too quickly in relation to relaxed restrictions.

"We don't want to jump the gun on this and undermine all that good work," he said.

"We should start with these ones where they don't have any cases."

"(But) Isaac would not be the first cab off the rank."

With so many sectors of the Queensland economy knocked out by the virus Mr Last said extra precautions were needed for mining communities.

"We need the resource sector to get Queensland moving again," he said.

Backpackers illegally sneaking into campsites

Action needed now' to stop mine shutdown, mayor warns

Cyclone Covid: Council compares pandemic to Debbie

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the baseline restrictions would remain for the next four weeks.
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the baseline restrictions would remain for the next four weeks.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the baseline restrictions would remain for the next four weeks.

"A framework for lifting them (would be) based on the wider testing of more people, vastly increasing tracing capabilities, and expanding capacity to control outbreaks," Ms Landry said.

"No one wants to see isolation restrictions lifted more than I do but we can't take our foot off the gas just yet."

Isaac Regional Council was contacted but declined to comment.

burdekin coronavirus coronavirus isaac dale last ian frazer isaac regional council isaac regional councilcapricornia michelle landry mining industry social distancing
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Artistic card designs to help support cancer cure

        premium_icon Artistic card designs to help support cancer cure

        News A Clermont woman is sharing her mum’s artistic ability with the community.

        Cattle sales go ahead amid coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon Cattle sales go ahead amid coronavirus pandemic

        News Tight restrictions have been put in place to ensure sales continue at the Emerald...

        Homeschooling website crashes before day starts

        premium_icon Homeschooling website crashes before day starts

        Education Parents unable to access State Government’s Learning at Home website

        Tourism’s $6.5 billion blow with fears it could get worse

        premium_icon Tourism’s $6.5 billion blow with fears it could get worse

        Travel Queensland tourism counts billion-dollar cost of COVID-19