Menu
Login
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Los Angeles Galaxy.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Los Angeles Galaxy.
Soccer

‘I would be the President’: Zlatan’s latest outlandish boast

by Zinny Boswell
23rd Jul 2018 9:46 AM

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he would be President of the United States of America if he had arrived 10 years earlier.

The former Swedish international made the transatlantic switch to the MLS in March - signing for the Galaxy a day after Manchester United released him from his contract.

However, he thinks if he had made the move earlier, he would be in the Oval Office instead of Donald Trump.

When asked how he had changed American soccer culture, he replied: "I don't know if I changed it, I just keep doing my job. They're lucky I didn't come 10 years ago because I would be the President today."

Since his arrival from the Premier League, Ibrahimovic has been one of the star strikers of the MLS - scoring 12 goals in his opening 15 games, and producing two assists.

The 36-year-old trails the league's leading scorer, Atlanta's Josef Martinez (22), by 10 goals, but has played seven fewer matches.

New York Red Bulls' Bradley Wright-Phillips and Columbus' Gyasi Zardes also have superior tallies with 13 goals. They have played four and seven more games than the Swede respectively.

Ibrahimovic scored on Saturday as LA Galaxy cruised past Philadelphia Union with a 3-1 victory

This story originally appeared on Sky Sports.

Related Items

la galaxy us president zlatan ibrahimovic

Top Stories

    Artist's proud moment

    Artist's proud moment

    News Michael Gagnepain took home the Acquisitive prize at the 2018 Annual Art Awards last Saturday night.

    Creating support links

    Creating support links

    News Emerald woman starts depression/anxiety support group.

    Bush adventures kids will love

    Bush adventures kids will love

    News Local author inspires big rural dreams.

    What can you do?

    What can you do?

    News Chance to learn life-saving skills.

    Local Partners