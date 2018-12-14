'Zombie' Cyclone Owen is back with a vengeance

GUESS WHO'S BACK: A current snapshot of Tropical Cyclone Owen over Queensland. The Bureau of Meteorology

THE Central Highlands might be in for a wet weekend, with more than 100mm of rain predicted for parts of Central Queensland as Tropical Cyclone Owen moves down the Queensland coast.

Currently tracking through the far north, Tropical Cyclone Owen, now dubbed the 'zombie' cyclone, is expected to combine with a low in the south and bring with it heavy rain and strong winds down the coast of Queensland.

After reforming as a Tropical Cyclone on Tuesday night over the Gulf of Carpentaria, the Bureau of Meteorology states the system has now intensified to a category three cyclone.

A change in direction is expected by mid-morning today with the bureau predicting the system will move back towards Cape York Peninsula.

The bureau also believes there is a chance the cyclone will further intensify to a category 4 system before it crosses the coast later today.

Once it hits the coast of Queensland, the system is expected to track down the east coast over the weekend, where it will combine with a low pressure system around Southeast Queensland.

Bureau of Meteorology Extreme Weather Des manager James Taylor said Owen was expected to bring large rainfall totals and strong winds to northern Queensland.

"Heavy rainfall potential exists for much of coastal Queensland during the weekend, with Tropical Cyclone Owen forecast to move southward,” Mr Taylor said.

In the lead up to these damaging weather conditions, Maritime Safety Queensland has advised boat owners to take precautions to protect their vessels.

They also advised people rethink mooring their boats in exposed areas.

For up-to-date information on TC Owen's movements, visit the bureau's website, www.bom.gov.au.